EPA cracks down on Louisville-based seller of automobile emissions ‘defeat devices’ that increase air pollution

June 4, 2024

LEXINGTON, KY (June 4, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Thoroughbred Performance Products of Winchester, Kentucky (d/b/a Thoroughbred Diesel) in response to EPA claims that the company illegally sold thousands of aftermarket products that disable vehicles’ emissions control systems – known collectively as ‘defeat devices.’ As part of the settlement, Thoroughbred Diesel agreed to stop selling defeat devices and pay a civil penalty of $1,250,000.

“Cracking down on sellers of illegal defeat devices is a top enforcement priority for EPA,” said Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “These illegal practices contribute to harmful air pollution and impede federal, state, and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health. Emissions from mobile sources play an important role in EPA’s Southeastern region, and the use of these defeat devices hampers our ability to maintain compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.”

Thoroughbred Diesel also agreed to certify that it has stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls and to remove from its webpages and social media accounts all advertisements, photos, videos, and information that relates to performing tampering and/or selling, offering to sell, and/or installing defeat devices.

EPA requires emission controls on vehicles to reduce the amount of air pollutants emitted and their harmful effects, but aftermarket defeat devices negate those controls. One EPA study found that known sales of defeat devices for certain diesel trucks between 2009 and 2020 resulted in more than 570,000 tons of excess nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 5,000 tons of excess particulate matter (PM) over the lifetime of the trucks. These are pollutants that have serious health effects and are known to trigger or exacerbate asthma attacks. Respiratory issues like asthma disproportionately affect families, especially children, living in underserved communities overburdened by pollution.

Stopping aftermarket defeat devices for vehicles and engines, like those sold by Thoroughbred Diesel, is a top priority for EPA.

Learn more: EPA’s efforts to stop the sale of illegal defeat devices

