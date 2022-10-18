EPA Cracks Down on Sellers of ‘Defeat Devices’ that Increase Air Pollution

October 18, 2022

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that two companies, PARTS iD, Inc. and PARTSiD, LLC (PARTSiD), will pay a penalty of nearly $500,000 in response to EPA claims that the companies illegally sold aftermarket products that disable vehicles’ emissions-control systems – known as defeat devices. While these companies are based in Cranbury, N.J., the devices were sold across the country.

"The sale of illegal devices like these is a fast track to a speedy fine and EPA regularly takes action against illegal sales,” said Lisa F. Garcia, Regional Administrator. “Make no mistake, these pollution control disabling devices have real negative health implications for everyone.”

EPA requires emission controls on vehicles to reduce the harmful air pollutants that they emit and their harmful effects, but aftermarket defeat devices negate those controls. One EPA study found that known sales of defeat devices for certain diesel trucks between 2009 and 2020 resulted in more than 570,000 tons of excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 5,000 tons of excess particulate matter (PM) over the lifetime of the trucks. These are pollutants that have serious health effects and are known to trigger or exacerbate asthma attacks. Respiratory issues like asthma disproportionately affect families, especially children, living in underserved communities overburdened by pollution.

Under a legal agreement with EPA, the company has stopped selling the illegal devices and will pay $491,474 for past violations. EPA found that PARTSiD sold hardware and software specifically designed to defeat required emissions controls on vehicles and engines, including aftermarket exhaust pipes; exhaust-related removal kits; and aftermarket computer software that can alter fuel delivery, power parameters, and emissions. These components are part of vehicle emission control systems installed in most automobiles to meet federal emission standards, and typically control more than 90% of the regulated pollutants passing through them.

