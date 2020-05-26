News Releases from Region 08

EPA deletes portion of Libby, Montana Superfund site from National Priorities List

Deletion reflects continued cleanup progress at site

Libby, Mont. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced the deletion of a portion of the Libby Asbestos Superfund site in Libby, Montana from EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL). EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have determined that all required cleanup activities are complete in the Operable Unit 1 (OU1) area for deletion.

“This is the second deletion of properties in Libby from the Superfund list in two years, a milestone that demonstrates the progress EPA and our partners have made in the cleanup and restoration of properties,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “We will continue to ensure protectiveness at this deleted Operable Unit, as well as address contamination at other Operable Units that have not been deleted.”

The Libby Asbestos Superfund site was placed on EPA’s NPL in 2002 due to high levels of Libby Amphibole asbestos in and around the communities of Libby and Troy. The site is divided into eight Operable Units. Operable Unit 1 of the site includes areas impacted by asbestos contamination released from the former Export Plant. These areas include the former plant, the Riverfront Park area and the embankments of Highway 37, collectively totaling 17 acres. Components of the long-term remedy included the removal and containment of contaminants and institutional controls to prevent exposure. EPA completed these cleanup actions in 2014.

EPA is deleting OU1 based on a determination that no further remediation action is needed to protect human health and the environment. The area will continue to be subject to operation and maintenance activities, including regular reviews for protectiveness. EPA will continue to address contamination concerns at remaining Operable Units of the Libby Asbestos site, which includes the former mine site.

For more information about the Libby Superfund site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/libby-asbestos