EPA Determines that Alaska’s Water Quality Standards Need to be Updated Based on More Accurate Fish Consumption Rates to Protect Communities from Toxic Pollution

June 6, 2024

Contact Information EPA Region 10 Press Team ( r10_press_team@eap.gov

SEATTLE (June 6, 2024) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today a determination that Alaska’s water quality standards need to be updated to more accurately reflect the amount of fish Alaskans consume. This action requires Alaska to revise its limits on toxic pollutants in the state’s waters to ensure that eating fish supports healthy people and communities. EPA’s determination sets the agency on a path to issuing a federal backstop in the event that Alaska does not strengthen the state’s water quality standards to protect residents.

“EPA continues to engage closely with the state of Alaska to ensure its communities, many of which rely on fish and shellfish for subsistence, are safer from pollution,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “Alaskans eat more salmon and other fish and shellfish than the average American. That’s why it’s important to update the science and analyses that underpin federal and state standards that protect water quality and ensure that it’s safe to eat fish.”

This Determination stems from long-standing concerns that the fish consumption rate used in Alaska's existing human health criteria does not reflect the fish consumption patterns of Alaska residents, including rural and Tribal consumers. Alaska’s existing water quality standards, which were last updated in 2003, are based on the national default fish consumption rate at that time of approximately seven ounces per month. Data from several sources indicate that actual fish consumption rates for Alaska residents, including Alaska Native and rural subsistence consumers, likely range from 7-14 ounces per day. Updated water quality standards in Alaska will reflect the latest scientific information, including a more accurate fish consumption rate and toxicity of various pollutants.

If the state does not submit revised water quality standards, EPA plans to propose new and revised standards for Alaska that will take this updated data into account and protect those who eat salmon and other fish and shellfish from the state’s waters. EPA will seek input from the public on the proposed rule and will consider all comments received before proceeding to the final rule stage.

Water quality standards define the water quality goals for a waterbody and provide a regulatory basis for many actions under the Clean Water Act, including reporting on water quality conditions and status; developing water quality-based effluent limits in discharge permits for point-sources; and setting pollution targets for a state’s water bodies.

To learn more about the effort to update Alaska’s water quality standards to better protect human health go to: https://www.epa.gov/wqs-tech/water-quality-standards-protect-human-health-alaska