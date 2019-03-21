News Releases from Region 05

EPA to discuss Rock-Tenn asbestos removal at public meeting on April 2 in Otsego, Mich.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA015

CHICAGO (March 21, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting on Tues., April 2, to provide updates on asbestos removal from the Rock-Tenn paper mill in Otsego, Mich.

This spring, EPA will oversee the removal of asbestos debris from the power house building on the former Rock-Tenn site, a vacant paper mill that stopped operating in 2004. Licensed haulers will take all the material to an EPA-approved landfill permitted for the disposal of asbestos waste. Perimeter air monitoring will be conducted through all phases of the cleanup to ensure that asbestos is not released from the site. EPA anticipates the cleanup will take several months to complete.



When: Tues., April 2

Where: Otsego Municipal Building

117 E. Orleans St.

Otsego, Mich.

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



For more information, please visit: https://response.epa.gov/rocktenn2.

