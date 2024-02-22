EPA, DOE announce $9.4M to spur development of advanced biofuels as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda

February 22, 2024

WASHINGTON – As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy today released a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for up to $9.4 million for the development of advanced biofuels. This investment through a new agreement between EPA and DOE is funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and will support high-impact biofuel technology projects to improve the performance and reduce the cost of biofuel production technologies, scale up production systems in partnership with industry, and accelerate the nation’s bioeconomy. Advancing renewable and sustainable energy sources is essential to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s ambitious clean energy and climate goals.

“EPA is proud to partner with DOE in setting up this funding to advance President Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” said Joseph Goffman, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “This investment through the Inflation Reduction Act will spur innovation in the production of advanced biofuels, advancing this Administration’s goal to build a stronger clean energy economy.”

“Investing in bioenergy technologies provides a path forward to meet the growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon biofuels,” said Jeff Marootian, U.S. Department of Energy Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “This joint DOE and EPA investment in a clean energy future is a great example of interagency partnership to further President Biden’s whole-of-government approach to tackling the climate crisis.”

Biofuels are liquid fuels produced from renewable biological sources, including plants and algae. When responsibly sourced, biofuel production in the U.S. can help strengthen the rural economy, reduce our reliance on foreign sources of oil, and support domestic production of cleaner fuels that can reduce some undesirable environmental impacts of fossil fuel production and use.

The FOA will fund selected projects in two priority areas:

1) Projects aimed at scaling up key process steps in advanced biofuel production.

2) Projects to develop and pilot-test key technology innovations for processing biointermediates, which are feedstocks that have been partially converted at one facility but are then sent to a separate facility for their final processing into a renewable fuel.

Domestic businesses, educational institutions, and nonprofits are eligible to apply for the funding, which will be administered by DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office. FOA applicants will be required to explain how their proposed project meets EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard definition of an advanced biofuel. DOE envisions awarding one or more financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements lasting approximately 36 months. The FOA concept paper deadline is 5 p.m. EDT on March 22, and full applications are due at 5 p.m. EDT on May 24. Learn more about and view the full FOA on DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Exchange to register and apply. An informational webinar for potential applicants will be held on Monday, March 4 at 3 p.m. EST.

About the Renewable Fuel Standard Program

The RFS program, which is a national regulatory program implemented by EPA, was created by Congress with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions along with expanding the nation’s renewable fuels sector while reducing reliance on imported oil. The program requires a certain volume of renewable fuel to replace or reduce the quantity of petroleum-based transportation fuel, heating oil, or jet fuel. The four categories of commonly used renewable fuels are: biomass-based diesel, cellulosic biofuel, advanced biofuel and total renewable fuel.

For more information on the RFS program visit EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard Program webpage.