EPA Earns 14th Consecutive “A” Grade on Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard

Scorecard from US Small Business Administration Measures Federal Agency’s Level of Contracting Dollars to Small Businesses

July 19, 2023

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan acknowledged the agency’s “A” grade for its small business contracting goal achievement from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard. This represents the 14th consecutive year that EPA has earned an “A” or “A+” grade on the Scorecard and highlights the collective efforts of EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization and entire acquisition workforce.

This year’s Scorecard reflects EPA’s record level of contracting dollars to small businesses. Specifically, EPA awarded 48.9% of its total prime contracting dollars to small businesses, an increase of more than $300 million from the prior FY 2021. The SBA Scorecard also notes EPA’s first-time across the board increase in the number of the agency’s small and socioeconomic prime contractors in FY 2022, a testament to EPA’s ongoing delivery of value-added technical assistance and meaningful vendor engagement to help small businesses successfully compete for awards in accordance with governing law.

“For the 14th year in a row, EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization and the broader EPA workforce have demonstrated exemplary leadership to achieve historic small business contract support,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The agency’s work to protect public health and the environment advances our commitment to support small businesses. Together, we are delivering environmental and economic benefits for all.”

Going forward, EPA remains committed to expanding small business utilization in EPA acquisitions and strengthening the resiliency of the Federal supplier base.

Each year since 2007, the SBA’s annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard has measured how well federal agencies achieve their small and socioeconomic business prime contracting and subcontracting goals. EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization will continue to leverage partnerships across the agency and with industry to expand contracting opportunities and support to the nation’s small businesses.

Visit EPA’s small business utilization website for more information.