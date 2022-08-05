EPA Earns an “A+” on the Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard

August 5, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan acknowledged the agency’s “A+” grade on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Small Business Procurement Scorecard and recognized the collective efforts of EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization and entire acquisition workforce. EPA has earned a scorecard grade of “A” for the last 13 consecutive years. Receiving the highest possible score in FY 2021 recognizes the agency’s record of small business contracting support, exceeding all ten of the prime contracting and subcontracting small business goals.

Overall, EPA received a score of 122.56%, surpassing the governmentwide score of 109.58%. In FY 2021, EPA awarded 44.52% of its procurement dollars to small businesses, more than twice the percent of the governmentwide small business goal, and an increase of $89 million from EPA’s small business awards in FY 2020.

“I am so proud of the hardworking teams that made this award possible, and even more proud of our long-standing record of support for our small businesses, which are the heart and soul of our nation’s economy,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I know we will remain relentless in our commitment to supporting small businesses as they continue to grow, innovate, and create generational wealth and sustainable communities across our country.”

Each year since 2007, the SBA’s annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard has measured how well federal agencies achieve their small and socioeconomic business prime contracting and subcontracting goals. EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization will continue to leverage partnerships across the agency and with industry to expand contracting opportunities and support to the nation’s small businesses.

For more information on EPA’s small business programs, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-office-small-and-disadvantaged-business-utilization-osdbu.