EPA Earns its 12th Consecutive “A” on the Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard

August 4, 2021

WASHINGTON – Recently, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the federal government exceeded its small business federal contracting goal, awarding 26.01%, or $145.7 billion, in federal contract dollars to small businesses—a $13 billion increase from the previous fiscal year. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contributed towards achieving this goal and, for the twelfth consecutive year, received an “A” grade on its Small Business Procurement Scorecard for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20).

“Each year, EPA continues to demonstrate that we are committed to increasing opportunities and lowering barriers in support of small businesses as they help fulfill our mission of protecting human health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I commend EPA staff in the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization for their exceptional work. I am proud of the agency’s efforts to ensure small businesses continue to thrive as the backbone of our nation’s economy and the cornerstone of many local communities throughout the country.”

EPA received a score of 111.87% and exceeded goals in the categories of overall Small Business, Women Owned Small Business and Small Disadvantaged Business for Prime Contracting Achievement. EPA also exceeded goals in all Small Business categories for Subcontracting Achievement and scored higher than the government-wide average of 109.22% for FY20. In FY20, EPA awarded 39.50% of its procurement dollars to small businesses, which equates to $592 million dollars.

Since 2007, the SBA’s annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard has measured how well federal agencies achieve their small business and socio-economic prime contracting and subcontracting goals. EPA remains steadfast with its commitment to maximizing small business contracting opportunities. This commitment aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities for advancing equity, environmental justice, and economic recovery.

EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization continues to leverage partnerships across the agency and each day strengthens its collaboration with senior agency leadership and small business stakeholders. These efforts will benefit small and disadvantaged businesses who are in the forefront of job creation and economic revitalization in underserved communities.

For more information on EPA’s small business programs, visit: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-office-small-and-disadvantaged-business-utilization-osdbu.