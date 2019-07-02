News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Earns Tenth Consecutive “A” on the Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard

WASHINGTON (July 2, 2019) — For the tenth consecutive year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has received an “A” grade on the Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Business Procurement Scorecard. EPA received a score of 115.31% for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 and exceeded the goals in the categories of overall Small Business, Women Owned Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business for both the Prime Contracting Achievement and Subcontracting Achievement categories. EPA also scored higher than the government-wide average of 105.04% for FY 2018.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that EPA goes above and beyond to uphold its partnership with American small businesses and the families and communities they support,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I congratulate the staff in the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization for their outstanding work.”

SBA has been using the scorecard to grade federal agencies since 2007. EPA’s long history of high marks on its scorecard is a testament to the agency’s dedication to maximizing small business contracting opportunities. To enhance this effort, EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization collaborated across all program offices working with senior agency leadership and small business stakeholders to achieve this recognition.

For more information on EPA’s small business programs, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-office-small-and-disadvantaged-business-utilization-osdbu.