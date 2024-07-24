EPA, Erie Water Works Celebrate Biden-Harris Administration Investment to Remove Lead from Drinking Water

July 24, 2024

Erie, Penn. – Today, in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott, Erie Mayor Joe Schember, and other officials celebrated federal funding and the water utility’s progress protecting its drinking water from lead. Since 2021, Erie Water Works has received $49 million of federal funding to replace lead pipes in environmental justice areas of the City of Erie. The Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided more than $42 million of this investment.

“The science is clear that there is no safe level of lead in drinking water, which is why the Biden-Harris Administration is providing historic investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace lead pipes that deliver drinking water to homes, schools, and businesses,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “Here in northwest Pennsylvania, I’m excited to see Erie Water Works investing these funds to protect public health and benefit environmental justice communities while creating local jobs and economic opportunity in the process.”

Of the funding Erie Water Works has received since 2021, nearly $40 million has been provided as grants, helping reduce project costs as the community accelerates its lead removal efforts. While the city does not have any lead service lines, they do have lead “goosenecks” or short sections of pipe that need to be replaced. Between 2022 and 2027, Erie Water Works anticipates replacing over 7,200 lead goosenecks and any associated galvanized service lines. These efforts bolster the economy of northwest Pennsylvania by creating jobs. Thus far, all of the contractors who have assisted on this project are based locally in Erie County.

“The City of Erie and Erie Water Works have been on the cutting edge for decades. We applaud the investment and the efforts of the EPA and Erie Water Works to remove the remaining lead goosenecks to ensure access to clean, safe drinking water. This is an unprecedented investment and an incredible project for our community,” said City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

“Erie Water Works is a prime example of how communities across Pennsylvania can leverage clean water project funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the State Revolving Fund,” said Brendan Linton, project specialist, Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Since our founding in 1988, PENNVEST has provided over $12 billion for clean water infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth, including $312 million directly to projects in Erie County which protect public health, improve quality of life, and promote economic development.”

In addition to these efforts to protect the community from the impact of lead, Erie Water Works has invested $70 million in upgrading its primary water treatment plant to include structural and architectural enhancements, a state-of-the-art laboratory, new operations and training facilities, and more. Erie Water Works showcased the upgrades on a tour with Acting Assistant Administrator Pigott today.

Background

The Biden-Harris Administration and bipartisan Congressional action have delivered the single-largest investment in U.S. water infrastructure ever. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests more than $50 billion through EPA’s highly successful water infrastructure programs. With this funding, EPA, states, Tribes, and localities have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen and rebuild America’s water infrastructure. EPA is committed to ensuring that all communities, particularly disadvantaged and underserved communities, get their fair share of this federal water infrastructure investment. More information about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is available at www.epa.gov/infrastructure.