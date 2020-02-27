News Releases from Region 03

EPA Exhibit at 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show Highlights the American Riviera

PHILADELPHIA (February 27, 2020) This year’s Philadelphia Flower Show showcases the Riviera Holiday and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) exhibit, called “American Riviera,” is no exception. The exhibit shows the wonderful aquatic treasures of the Mid-Atlantic region and educates guests on the human health benefits provided by wetlands, streams, and rivers.

“Riparian areas are an extremely important component of healthy watersheds and ecological function,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “The establishment, enhancement and protection of riparian areas can promote clean and healthy water, while serving as a sustainable landscaping practice.”

EPA’s flower show team, along with other exhibitors, are setting up the exhibit this week at the Philadelphia Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia where the flower show runs February 29 through March 8.

EPA’s exhibit will showcase a variety of native plants of the Mid-Atlantic region. Some of the environmental benefits of these native plants include: better adapted to local weather conditions; little to no need for pesticides, fertilizers, or supplemental watering; less maintenance; help to restore natural habitats; and provide buffers for aquatic resources to naturally manage stormwater – all of which can directly improve water quality.

Exhibit volunteers will engage with the public on the connection between healthy aquatic resources and drinking water, as well as provide visitors with information on the benefits of using native plants, sustainable landscaping, and stormwater management practices to instill positive ways of protecting our water. To learn more about these topics, visit EPA’s websites:

■ https://www.epa.gov/soakuptherain

■ https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/why-are-wetlands-important

For more information on the flower show, visit: https://theflowershow.com/