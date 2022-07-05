EPA Extends Comment Period on Cleanup Plan for Amphenol/Franklin Power Products Site in Franklin, Indiana

The public comment period has been extended through July 31; community members are invited to share comments online and via email, direct mail or phone.

July 5, 2022

Contact Information Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 5, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency extended the public comment period on a cleanup plan for contamination remaining in the groundwater and soil at the Amphenol/Franklin Power Products, Inc. Site in Franklin, Indiana. Comments will now be accepted through July 31.

During a prior investigation, EPA determined a former owner and operator of the site released volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and other chemicals into the environment, which resulted in the migration of contamination outside of property boundaries. In 2018, concerns were raised to EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, or IDEM, about VOCs such as trichloroethylene, or TCE, and tetrachloroethene, or PCE, getting into homes near the site in Franklin. An investigation was reopened, and vapor intrusion was confirmed. Actions were then taken to address the exposure to vapor intrusion within homes, including the installation of seven vapor mitigation systems and the repair of nine property’s plumbing systems. The additional remediation actions outlined in the cleanup plan, or Statement of Basis, are necessary to reduce on-site and off-site VOCs in groundwater and soil to safe levels.

EPA will make its plan final only after reviewing and responding to all comments. The cleanup plan may be modified based on new information or public comments.

The public comment period began on May 18 and will now close on July 31. Written comments, either online or by email, will be accepted any time during the comment period. Written comments submitted by mail must be postmarked by July 31. Comments submitted by phone will be accepted through the last day of the comment period. The public may submit comments here:

Online: EPA online comment form

Via Email: safakas.kirstin@epa.gov

By Mail: Kirstin Safakas, Community Involvement Coordinator

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 5

77 W. Jackson Blvd. Mail Code EC-19J, Chicago, IL 60604

By Phone: 312-919-4621 (Leave a voice message after the prompt)

Please visit the Amphenol website for more information.