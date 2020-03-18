News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Extends Deadline to Apply for Community-Scale Air Toxics Monitoring Grants

WASHINGTON (March 18, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending the deadline to apply for the 2020 Community-Scale Air Toxics Ambient Monitoring grants competition. As part of the Agency’s mission to protect human and environmental health, EPA periodically awards these grants to help state, local and tribal air agencies conduct air quality monitoring projects to address localized air toxics issues. Air toxics, also known as hazardous air pollutants, are linked to cancer or other serious health effects. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA regulates 187 listed air toxic pollutants.

The new application deadline will be May 1, 2020.

For additional information, and to download the Request for Application, visit: https://www.epa.gov/amtic/community-scale-air-toxics-ambient-monitoring-csatam