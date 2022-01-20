EPA Extends Deadline for Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities Grant Applications

January 20, 2022

WASHINGTON (Jan. 20, 2022) — On January 20, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) extended the grant application deadline to March 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (ET) for communities, Tribes, states, local governments, and other eligible entities seeking funding for ambient air monitoring projects in communities with environmental and health outcome disparities stemming from pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA issued this 30-day extension in response to requests for more time to submit applications for enhanced air monitoring projects for communities in this competitive grant process.

Through the American Rescue Plan, the total estimated funding for this competitive opportunity is approximately $20,000,000. Approximately $2 million of this amount will be awarded to Tribal governments under a Tribal government set-aside, and approximately $2 million will be awarded to eligible community-based organizations under a community-based organization set-aside. EPA anticipates awarding a total of approximately 50-70 assistance agreements (cooperative agreements or grants) from this announcement, subject to availability of funds, the quality of applications received, agency priorities, and other applicable considerations.

For more information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/grants/air-grants-and-funding