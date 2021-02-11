News Releases from Region 07

EPA Extends Public Comment Period for Additions to Missouri’s Impaired Waters List

Contact Information: Ben Washburn (washburn.ben@epa.gov) 913-551-7364

(Lenexa, Kan., Feb. 11, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period by 45 days for its inclusion of additional waters on Missouri’s Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 303(d) Impaired Waters List Requiring a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). The Impaired Waters List is a state’s list of impaired and threatened waters (e.g., stream/river segments, lakes) requiring a TMDL. States are required to submit their list for EPA approval every two years.

A TMDL is the calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant that can enter a water body without the water body exceeding applicable water quality standards.

On Nov. 30, 2020, EPA partially approved the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ 2020 Impaired Waters List. However, EPA disapproved the state’s decision not to list 40 water bodies, because the existing and readily available data and information for those water bodies indicate impairments of lake numeric nutrient criteria. Specifically, EPA identified these 40 water bodies for inclusion on Missouri’s 2020 CWA Section 303(d) List for chlorophyll-a.

On Dec. 7, 2020, EPA provided public notice that it was soliciting public comments on the addition of the 40 water bodies as impaired. That public comment period was set to expire Feb. 5. In order to provide additional time for the public to participate in the comment period, the Agency has extended it until March 22, 2021.

EPA continues to solicit public comments on the addition of these 40 water bodies to the list. After considering public comments and making any revisions that EPA deems appropriate, the Agency will transmit the listing to the state. EPA requests public comment on the addition of these 40 water bodies only.

Comments may be submitted via email on or before March 22, 2021, to R7-WaterDivision@epa.gov. Additional information regarding EPA’s inclusion of additional water bodies is available in the public notice.

