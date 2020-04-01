News Releases from Region 02

EPA Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Cleanup Plan to Address Groundwater Contamination at the Ringwood Mines/Landfill Superfund Site in New Jersey

Contact Information: Sonia Mohabir (mohabir.sonia@epa.gov) 212) 637-3241

RINGWOOD, N.J. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period a second time to May 4, 2020, for its proposed cleanup plan to address groundwater and mine water contamination at the Ringwood Mines/Landfill Superfund Site in Ringwood. EPA’s proposed plan to address contaminants in groundwater at the site provides for the installation of wells near the Peters Mine Pit and Peters Mine Pit Airshaft, perpendicular to the direction of groundwater flow, to introduce an oxygen-releasing compound into the aquifer to enhance the breakdown of contaminants.

EPA’s proposed plan also addresses contaminants in mine water in the Peters Mine Pit Airshaft by adding granular activated carbon and resin into the Peters Mine Pit Airshaft to treat contaminants. The Peters Mine Pit Airshaft would then be closed using conventional mine shaft closure technology. The specific technology will be determined during the design of the cleanup.

With these combined actions, EPA expects to address an ongoing source of groundwater contamination and help the aquifer to recover. This plan also provides for long-term groundwater and surface water monitoring with regular reporting to ensure the protection of drinking water resources.

Throughout the cleanup, EPA will monitor the cleanup progress and, after the remedy has been fully implemented, conduct its review of the cleanup at least every 5 years to ensure its effectiveness. Under the proposed plan, the estimated cost of cleanup is approximately $3.4 million.

The EPA held a public meeting to explain and to receive comments on the proposed plan on February 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Martin J. Ryerson Middle School, 130 Valley Road, Ringwood, New Jersey.

Written comments on the proposed plan, postmarked no later than close of business May 4, 2020, may be mailed or emailed to: Joseph A. Gowers, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007, Email: gowers.joe@epa.gov.

To view the EPA’s proposed plan for the groundwater and mine water at the site, please visit www.epa.gov/superfund/ringwood-mines

20-017