EPA extends public comment period on proposed cleanup plan for Pike and Mulberry Streets PCE Plume Superfund Site in Martinsville

Comment period runs through October 2

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (August 12, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up contaminated groundwater and soil at the Pike and Mulberry Streets PCE Plume Superfund Site in Martinsville through October 2. The agency estimates it would cost $4.27 million to clean up groundwater at the 38-acre site while continuing to treat the City’s municipal drinking water. It would cost another $7.54 million to address vapors from contaminated soil.

EPA will consult with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and consider public comment before making a final decision regarding cleanup.

To review EPA’s proposed cleanup plan, visit any of the following:

Online: www.epa.gov/superfund/pike-mulberry-pce

Morgan County Public Library, 110 South Jefferson Street, Martinsville, 765-342-3451, Mon-Thurs., 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

EPA Region 5 Records Center, 77 W. Jackson Boulevard (SRC-7J), Chicago, Illinois, 60604, 312-886-0900. Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for appointment.

To submit comments to EPA’s plan, access any of the following:

Confidential voicemail at 312-886-6015;

Fax, 312-697-2568;

Directly at: www.epa.gov/superfund/pike-mulberry-pce

Via email, safakas.kirstin@epa.gov

By mail to Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. EC-19J, Chicago, IL 60604-3590

