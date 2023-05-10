EPA Facilitates Access Agreement Between Ameren and City of St. Charles, Missouri

Agreement paves the way for Agency-required work to continue at the Elm Point Wellfield in St. Charles

May 10, 2023

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 10, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 announced that the City of St. Charles and Ameren have signed an agreement providing access to Ameren to conduct EPA-required monitoring on property owned by the city.

Ameren is the potentially responsible party for Operable Unit 4 of the Findett Corp. Superfund Site. Operable Unit 4 is also known as the Ameren Huster Road Substation.

“EPA is encouraged by the parties reaching agreement on access,” said EPA Region 7 Superfund and Emergency Response Division Director Bob Jurgens. “With access in hand, EPA looks forward to seeing meaningful progress take place at the Elm Point Wellfield to ensure that St. Charles residents can continue to rely on their public drinking water system.”

Since November 2022, Ameren and St. Charles had been negotiating an access agreement to allow Ameren to perform monitoring and sampling work under EPA oversight.

At EPA’s urging, the parties finalized the agreement on May 5, 2023.

With the access agreement now in place, Ameren will be able to conduct monitoring within the Elm Point Wellfield, as required by EPA. This monitoring is one necessary component of the focused feasibility study. Additional access agreements will be required in the future for any potential work other than monitoring, such as additional sampling or the installation of wells on city property, which may be needed to complete the focused feasibility study.

For additional information regarding the Findett Corp. Superfund Site and Ameren Huster Road Substation (Operable Unit 4), please visit the Site Profile page.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7