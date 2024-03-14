EPA finalizes commonsense standards to limit air toxic pollution at gasoline distribution facilities

March 14, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, March 14, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing its action to reduce toxic air pollution from gasoline distribution facilities, including storage tanks, loading operations and equipment leaks. These rules, which exclude gas stations, are expected to reduce emissions of air toxics, including benzene, hexane, toluene, and xylene, by 2,220 tons per year, and emissions of volatile organic compounds by 45,400 tons per year.

“These rules will protect public health for communities near gas distribution facilities, which are disproportionately communities of color and low-income communities,” said Joseph Goffman, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “By helping to reduce exposures to toxic air emissions, these actions will help communities breathe cleaner air, improving lives in communities already overburdened by pollution.”

People exposed to toxic air pollutants may have an increased chance of getting cancer or experiencing other serious health effects within their lifetimes. These health effects can include damage to the immune system, as well as neurological, reproductive, developmental, respiratory and other health problems. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can have short- and long-term adverse health effects, and evaporated VOCs can react in the atmosphere to produce secondary pollutants, including ozone and secondary organic aerosol, a contributor to fine particles, or soot.

The air toxics emitted by Gasoline Distribution sources are benzene, hexane, toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, 2,2,4-trimethylpentane, cumene and napthalene.

For the final rule, EPA has considered input received during the public comment period and made several adjustments to enhance environmental protection while ensuring no significant impacts on small businesses or gas prices.

This action will require gasoline distribution facilities to adopt cost-effective practices and control technologies to reduce emissions from storage tanks, loading operations, and equipment leaks. EPA is also finalizing New Source Performance Standards for Bulk Gasoline Terminals to reflect the best system of emissions reduction for loading operations and equipment leaks. Because the rules will reduce air emissions, such as leaks at these facilities, EPA projects that some of these reductions will result in annualized cost savings—a win-win for companies, consumers, and environmental justice communities. The final action includes revisions related to emissions during periods of startup, shutdown, and malfunction; monitoring and operating provisions for control devices; and electronic reporting.

To read the final action, visit EPA’s Gasoline Distribution MACT and GACT: NESHAP webpage.