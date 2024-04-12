EPA finalizes permit following public comment period to bring the largest offshore wind farm project to Virginia’s coast

April 12, 2024

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (April 12, 2024) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued the final Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) air quality permit for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial (CVOW-C) project located off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Issued on April 9 following a 30-day public comment period, the permit authorizes the construction and operation of the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and will feature up to 176 wind turbines located 26 to 38 nautical miles from the coast. Once complete, the approved project will generate roughly 2,640 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power 660,000 homes, and make significant contributions toward the Biden-Harris administration's goal of generating 30 gigawatts of clean, abundant energy from offshore wind by 2030.

“To have the largest offshore wind project right here in the Mid-Atlantic is both a privilege and a responsibility – and we take our role in enabling clean energy initiatives very seriously,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “This project will generate enough renewable energy to power nearly five times as many homes as there are in Richmond – all done with the environment and communities front of mind.”

The permit includes requirements such as the prevention of significant deterioration (PSD) permitting program and applicable Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requirements that regulate air pollutants from the construction and operation of the wind farm, including those from the vessels used to construct and support the project.

EPA coordinated its review of this permit in concert with other federal agencies, such as the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The permit, response to comments document, and supporting materials are available for review on the Regulations.gov website.

Visit the EPA website to learn more about Clean Air Act Permitting.