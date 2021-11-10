EPA fines 99 Ranch for selling unregistered product with unsubstantiated COVID claims

November 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov. 10, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Welcome Market, Inc., doing business as 99 Ranch Market, for selling G-Sol Antibacterial spray, an unregistered product making disinfectant claims in violation of federal law. Today’s settlement follows a series of enforcement actions the Agency has taken to protect human health and the environment from misleading and harmful claims during the COVID-19 public health emergency. 99 Ranch Market has agreed to pay a $206,805 civil penalty.

“Unregistered disinfectants that are not properly tested and registered can pose a serious risk to consumers,” said Amy Miller, EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Division Director for the Pacific Southwest region. “EPA remains vigilant and will continue taking enforcement actions against companies selling products that unlawfully claim to be effective against COVID-19.”

In March 2021, EPA conducted an inspection at the 99 Ranch Market store located in Concord, California. During this inspection, EPA found that the store had sold G-Sol Antibacterial spray to 28 customers.

Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, products that claim to kill or repel bacteria or germs, including disinfectants, are considered pesticides and must be registered with the EPA. Public health claims can only be made regarding products that have been properly tested and are registered with the EPA. The agency will not register a disinfectant until it has been determined that it will not pose an unreasonable risk when used according to the label directions. Products not registered by EPA can be harmful to human health, cause adverse effects, and may not be effective against the spread of germs.

To view the most up-to-date list of EPA-registered disinfectant products, visit https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2

For more information on pesticide registration, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration.

