EPA fines Autosales, Inc., which has location in Reno, for selling defeat devices, harming air quality

August 22, 2022

Contact Information 808-284-7084 Alejandro Diaz ( diaz.alejandro@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO (August 22, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that Ohio-based Autosales, Inc. will pay a $600,000 penalty under the Clean Air Act for illegally selling aftermarket products that alter vehicles’ emissions-control systems – known popularly as defeat devices – across the United States. Motor vehicles are a significant contributor to air pollution, and aftermarket defeat devices that disable emissions controls lead to even higher levels of pollution. The company has locations across the country, including in Reno, Nevada, and this settlement affects its business nationwide.

“A key tenet of EPA’s work to protect human health and the environment is to enforce environmental laws that prevent harmful air pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Defeat devices violate the Clean Air Act, and businesses that sell this illegal technology must be held accountable.”

Autosales, Inc. offered or sold at least 2,390 exhaust emissions control delete hardware parts, also known as “straight” or “delete” pipes, for diesel-fueled motor vehicles between January 1, 2018 and October 2, 2019. These parts are designed to bypass, defeat, or render inoperative emission control technology in motor vehicles, thus violating the Clean Air Act. Autosales, Inc. is a major mail order and internet supplier of performance automotive and truck equipment.

The practice of tampering with vehicles by installing defeat devices can enable large emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious health problems in the United States. These include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function. Respiratory issues like these disproportionately affect families, especially children, living in underserved communities overburdened by pollution. Emissions of NOx and particulate matter may also have harmful effects on sensitive vegetation and ecosystems.

