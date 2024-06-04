EPA fines Connecticut property management company and property owners for alleged violations of federal Lead Disclosure Rule in New Haven and Waterbury

June 6, 2024

BOSTON (June 6, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently reached a settlement with a Connecticut-based property management company and two property owners for alleged violations of the Lead Disclosure Rule. Under the terms of the settlement, Idoni Management, LLC, Clebridge, LLC and 34 Hulse, LLC agreed to pay a combined penalty of $39,449.

"Tenants have a right to know if their unit has lead-based paint hazards, especially in areas that have historically been underserved or overburdened by other environmental issues," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Property management companies and property owners also have a duty to keep their tenants informed of potential hazards where they live and play. Cases like this one happen far too often, and I’m hopeful that this settlement will warn other companies to do their due diligence to protect residents and their families."

Idoni Management, LLC is a property management company that manages 43 properties with 265 units in the Norwalk, Connecticut area. In September 2022, EPA reviewed seven lease transactions for properties owned by Clebridge, LLC and 34 Hulse, LLC and managed by Idoni Management, LLC.

Alleged disclosure rule violations were identified with respect to the leases at properties in Waterbury, Connecticut (owned by Clebridge LLC) and New Haven, Connecticut (owned by 34 Hulse, LLC). Both of these properties are located in environmental justice areas of concern. The following alleged Lead Disclosure Rule violations were identified in the leases for the two properties:

failure to include a lead warning statement;

failure to include a statement by the lessor disclosing the presence or indicate no knowledge of lead-based paint; and

failure to include a statement by the lessee affirming receipt of the information and the lead hazard.

This inspection was part of EPA New England's Connecticut Geographic Initiative for lead-based paint.

Background

The Disclosure Rule requires sellers, landlords, and agents to provide potential buyers and renters of housing built before 1978 information about lead-based paint and lead-based paint hazards in the residence prior to becoming obligated to buy or rent the housing and provides the opportunity for an independent lead inspection for buyers. Sellers, landlords, and agents are responsible for compliance.

