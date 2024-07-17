EPA fines construction firm for alleged violations of federal lead-based paint rule

July 17, 2024

BOSTON (July 17, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently reached a settlement with a Canterbury, Connecticut based carpentry and renovation company for alleged violations of the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP Rule). As a result of the settlement, Elite Construction and Remodeling, LLC ("Elite Construction") agreed to pay a penalty of $39,368 to resolve past violations of the RRP Rule.

"When renovating a home built before 1978, it is of the utmost importance that firms get certified and trained to do so to prevent unnecessary lead-based paint and dust exposure to children and families," EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Though EPA conducts routine inspections of firms, we encourage you – if you see something, say something – we all have a role to play when it comes to working to reduce lead exposure."

In March 2023, following an anonymous complaint, EPA conducted an inspection of Elite Construction at an active home renovation site in Mystic, Connecticut for alleged violations of the Lead RRP Rule. The RRP Rule applies to housing and child-occupied facilities built before 1978, when lead-based paint was banned.

The renovation included the removal of exterior painted components and installation of new siding and gutters. A child under the age of six was residing at the property.

EPA alleged that Elite Construction violated the RRP Rule in the following ways:

failure to obtain initial certification from EPA to perform work on a pre-1978 residential property;

failure to assign a certified renovator to the renovation project;

failure to properly contain exterior work area by covering the ground with plastic to collect falling paint debris; and

failure to retain all records necessary to demonstrate compliance for at least three years.

Following EPA's inspection, the company took corrective actions to bring itself into compliance with the RRP Rule and agreed to pay a penalty for the past violations.

Background

The federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule aims to protect occupants from lead-based paint hazards created by renovation, repair, and painting activities that disturb lead-based paint in target housing. The regulations require contractors, property owners, managers, and others who perform repairs and renovations of target housing for compensation that disturb more than six square feet of interior or twenty square feet of exterior painted surface to provide notification to owners and occupants; ensure that renovators, contractors, and dust sampling technicians are properly trained; obtain proper certification for renovators, contractors, and dust sampling technicians; use lead-safe renovation work practices; obtain certification for the firm from EPA; and, keep records for at least three years.

