EPA fines PM Properties for violations related to underground storage tanks in northern Virginia

July 22, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (July 22, 2021) – PM Properties, Inc. will pay $27,483 in penalties for environmental violations associated with underground storage tanks of fuel at CrossAmerica Partners fuel stations in Verona and Weyers Cave, Virginia, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

The penalties stem from two settlements that address compliance with environmental safeguards protecting communities and the environment from exposure to petroleum or potentially harmful chemicals.

PM Properties will pay a $25,603 penalty for alleged violations at the Verona location. These alleged violations included failure to have adequate spill prevention equipment and failure to conduct proper testing of the tanks, transmission lines and leak detectors.

In a separate settlement, PM Properties will pay a $1,880 penalty for alleged violations at the Weyers Cave location that included failure to have adequate spill prevention devices on two underground storage tanks.

The penalties for both settlements reflect PM Properties’ cooperation with EPA in correcting the alleged non-compliance and resolving this matter. The company has certified that both locations are now in compliance with environmental regulations.

With millions of gallons of petroleum products and hazardous substances stored in underground storage tanks throughout the country, leaking tanks are a major source of soil and groundwater contamination. EPA and state regulations are designed to reduce the risk of underground leaks and to promptly detect and properly address leaks thus minimizing environmental harm and avoiding the costs of major cleanups.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ust.