EPA-funded Flint lead-abatement program graduates February 26

CHICAGO (February 25, 2019) Flint STRIVE, a job training program based in Flint, Mich., will hold a graduation ceremony Feb. 26 for participants who underwent a five-week intensive construction-skills course that included a lead abatement unit funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“This successful collaboration of federal, state and local agencies is helping to build tomorrow’s lead-abatement workforce in Flint,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “EPA is committed to implementing the Federal Lead Action Plan, which will help agencies work strategically and collaboratively to reduce exposure to lead and improve children’s health.”

WHAT: Flint STRIVE graduation event

WHERE: 1108 Lapeer Road, Flint, Mich.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Flint STRIVE transforms the lives of at-risk populations by providing support and training that lead to livable wage employment.

During the EPA-funded, four-day lead abatement training section, participants learned the basics of lead abatement, gaining the opportunity to become certified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). MDHHS is also waiving the cost of the certification and assisting in job placement.

Other program contributors included Mott Community College, which provided construction skills and OSHA safety training, and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which paid the exam costs for each candidate.

Recruitment for the next lead-abatement training course is underway at STRIVE. Prospective students can apply at STRIVE’s office at 1108 Lapeer Rd. with training expected to begin in early March.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/lead/federal-action-plan-reduce-childhood-lead-exposure.

