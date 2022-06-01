EPA to Give New York State $345,000 to Support Water Quality Monitoring for Safe Summer Beach Recreation

June 1, 2022

NEW YORK - New York is among the 38 states, territories, and Indian Nations that will receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding for beach water monitoring and notification programs. The funding is being awarded under the BEACH Act. This year, EPA is expected to award about $10 million across the country, and New York State will receive $354,000 in BEACH Act funding.

“As we start beach season in New York , BEACH Act grants give our partners the tools and resources to ensure that communities can keep their beaches safe and enjoyable for all,” said Lisa F. Garcia, EPA Regional Administrator. “With this grant funding, the EPA is helping New York monitor beach water quality and protect people’s health so they can have fun without worry.”

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA grants money to eligible state, territorial, and Indian Nations applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

EPA’s most recent Beach Report found that beaches on U.S. coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92 percent of the time in 2020. Check with your local public health authority on water conditions when making plans to go to the beach.

EPA’s 2022 BEACH Act grant funding, contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements, will be allocated to the following states, territories, and Indian Nations.

