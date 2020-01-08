News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant of $1.2M Will Support Water Pollution Control in Texas

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Jan. 8, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $1.2 million to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to fund water pollution control programs. The grant directly supports the state’s ability to maintain, protect and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater and other waterbodies.

“We can always count on Texas to be a reliable partner in EPA’s mission of protecting and improving our invaluable water resources,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This funding will support TCEQ’s important work to prevent pollution and keep communities and ecosystems healthy.”

The funding will support TCEQ’s work to fulfill important goals of the Clean Water Act, especially preventing pollution in clean waterbodies, and reducing the number of polluted waterbodies. Types of activities to be funded with this grant include monitoring water quality, developing and implementing water quality standards, and monitoring groundwater. The funds are awarded under section 106 of the Clean Water Act.

The objective of the Clean Water Act is to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation's waters. Programs under the act support monitoring, assessment, protection, and prevention of polluted runoff in waterways.

