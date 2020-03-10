News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant to East Baton Rouge Parish School System Will Fund Clean-Running Buses

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (March 10, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a cooperative agreement with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana for $526,592 to purchase propane-fueled school buses. The funding is provided under the Clean Air Act’s National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program.

“By reducing diesel emissions from school buses, we reduce children’s exposure to harmful pollutants,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Funding for clean school buses reflects EPA’s mission to protect children’s health.”

Through the agreement, the school system will replace diesel school buses with 2019 model year (or newer) buses that are fueled by cleaner-burning propane. This project supports the school district’s mission to reduce students’ and staff’s exposure to harmful diesel emissions, which contain particulate matter and other pollutants.

Diesel exhaust from school buses is harmful for children, who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed. EPA offers funding, as appropriated annually by Congress, for projects that reduce emissions from existing diesel engines. EPA also provides information on strategies for reducing emissions from older school buses. One of the easiest ways to reduce school bus emissions and save money is to reduce idling. Another effective method is to replace the oldest school buses in the fleet.

More information on EPA’s Clean School Bus program: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel/clean-school-bus

More information on EPA’s work in Louisiana: https://www.epa.gov/la

