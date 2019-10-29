News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant of More Than $9.8 Million Will Support Environmental Programs in Texas

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214-665-2200

DALLAS – (Oct. 29, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $9,867,791 to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to support a variety of environmental programs. This Performance Partnership Grant gives TCEQ flexibility to address its highest priorities, unlike grants directed at specific programs.

“Texas has long been an effective partner in caring for our natural resources and working for clean air, land, and water for all Texans,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Performance partnership grants provide the flexibility we need to reach important environmental goals.”

EPA’s Performance Partnership Grants (PPG) can be allocated to a wider variety of programs than typical grants that are given to support specific goals. This PPG will help TCEQ improve environmental performance, save money, and strengthen its partnership with EPA. The funds will go toward programs such as water quality monitoring and permitting, enforcement activities, and monitoring and abating hazardous waste, air pollution and pesticides.

Background:

EPA and states share responsibility for protecting human health and the environment. By focusing EPA and state resources on the most pressing environmental problems and taking advantage of the unique capacities of each partner, Performance Partnership Grants can help achieve the greatest environmental and human health protection. PPG funds allow states to direct resources where they are needed most or try innovative solutions to environmental problems. Participants report benefits such as increased communications between EPA and states, better mutual understanding of issues and priorities, more clearly defined roles and responsibilities, increased flexibility, and more effective worksharing arrangements.

More about EPA’s work in Texas: https://www.epa.gov/tx

More about the performance partnership system: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/national-environmental-performance-partnership-system-nepps

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #