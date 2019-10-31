News Releases from Region 06

EPA helps improve aging water systems with over $33.9 million for water infrastructure projects in Louisiana

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at r6press@epa.gov or 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Oct 31, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is assisting Louisiana with the availability of $33,937,000 in funds to improve drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in the state. This funding will help rebuild aging water infrastructure, create local jobs and provide cleaner water.

“We are committed to investing in projects that will boost local economies and improve water systems,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “These funds help cities rehabilitate critical drinking water infrastructure and emphasize public health programs.”

The Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) play an integral role in EPA’s efforts to help communities replace or upgrade aging or inadequate drinking water and wastewater infrastructure through low-interest loans. In 2018, EPA awarded nearly $270 million to SRFs in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas; more than $2 million to tribes in Region 6; and more than $5.8 million to the North American Development Bank to support infrastructure projects in the U.S./Mexico border area. This level of funding was facilitated through EPA’s contribution of $2.2 billion to the state revolving funds in 2018.

The State Revolving Funds (SRFs) require state match, loan repayments, and interest that flows back to the funds. With more than 30 years of federal capitalization grants and state contributions, approximately $80 billion has been invested into these programs. According to the agency’s estimate of national drinking water and wastewater needs, over $743 billion is needed for water infrastructure improvements. Through loan repayments and investment earnings, the SRFs have leveraged these contributions to provide more than $170 billion in financial assistance to over 39,900 water quality infrastructure projects and 14,500 drinking water projects across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/drinkingwatersrf or https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: http://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm

# # #