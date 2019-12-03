News Releases from Region 06

EPA helps Pueblo of Santa Ana clean and redevelop contaminated properties

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Dec. 3, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $70,000 to the Pueblo of Santa Ana in New Mexico to assist in remediating and redeveloping brownfields sites.

“We are helping our tribal partners build and revitalize tribal lands,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This grant will help identify and assess brownfield sites for potential redevelopment.”

Grants awarded by EPA’s Brownfields Program provide communities across the country with an opportunity to transform contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and achieve broader economic development outcomes while taking advantage of existing infrastructure.

EPA's Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse brownfields. A brownfield site is real property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

In 2002, the Small Business Liability Relief and Brownfields Revitalization Act was passed to help states and communities around the country cleanup and revitalize brownfields sites. Under this law, EPA provides financial assistance to eligible applicants through four competitive grant programs: assessment grants, revolving loan fund grants, cleanup grants, and job training grants. Additionally, funding support is provided to state and tribal response programs through a separate mechanism. http://www.epa.gov/brownfields/

