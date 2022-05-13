EPA to Highlight Major Grant Funding to Address Contaminated Sites in Niagara County

May 13, 2022

NEW YORK – On Monday, May 16, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia will be joined by Rep. Brian Higgins to highlight the recent announcement of $3.9 million in grant funding that will help address Brownfields sites in Niagara County, N.Y. The event will take place at the Riviera Theater in North Tonawanda, which has previously benefitted from grant funding from EPA’s Brownfields program.

Who:

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia

U.S. Representative Brian Higgins

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos (invited)

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin J. Tylec

Niagara County Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh (invited)

What:

Press event to highlight selection of Niagara County for $3.9 million in Brownfields grant funding.

When:

Media should be set by 1:00 p.m., with press conference to follow at 1:15 p.m.

Where:

Riviera Theater, 67 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY, 14120

