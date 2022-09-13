EPA to Hold Community Meeting in Athens, Texas, on Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide Emissions

September 13, 2022

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Joe Robledo or Jennah Durant ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, TEXAS (September 13, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is committed to reducing health risks toxic air pollution and is working to update and strengthen Clean Air Act standards for commercial sterilizers to achieve that goal. As part of that process, EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from certain commercial sterilizer facilities; state, Territory, and local governments; other interested parties; and industry to share information and hear input on protecting health and reducing toxic emissions.

EPA will share EtO emissions and risk information impacting Athens, Texas. EPA aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help the community and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as EPA continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

An upcoming meeting for Athens will be held on:

Tuesday, September 20 at 6:30 PM

Trinity Valley Community College

410 Dean Street 3rd Floor, Athens, TX 75751

For more detailed information visit https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/athens-texas-steri-tech-inc or contact us at eto@epa.gov.



Connect with EPA Region 6: On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #