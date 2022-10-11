EPA to Hold Open Houses and Community Meetings for Memphis Residents about Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide

Public Forums to be Held on October 18, 2022

October 11, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (October 11, 2022) - On Tuesday, October 18, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host several public forums to share information about ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions and risk information impacting Memphis, Tennessee. EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities that use EtO, including Sterilization Services of TN (SST) located at 2396 Florida Street in Memphis.

EPA is sharing this information because communities have a right to know about emissions that could affect their health and well-being. EPA will host two open houses and two community meetings. The open houses are in-person events, however, residents may participate in the community meetings in-person or virtually – either by phone or online on the Zoom platform.

Open House: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

* In-person only

Community Meeting: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

In person: Monumental Baptist Church, located at 704 S Pkwy E in Memphis

By phone: Call in number: (883) 435-1820; Webinar ID: 1614966124

Online via Zoom: https://bit.ly/3DnGFTQ

Open House: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

* In-person only

Community Meeting 7:15p.m. 8:45 p.m.

In person: Monumental Baptist Church, located at 704 S Pkwy E in Memphis

By phone: Call in number: (883) 568-8864; Webinar ID: 1617052397

Online via Zoom: https://bit.ly/3DnGFTQ

EtO is a colorless, odorless gas that is often used for sterilization purposes. Inhalation of EtO at elevated levels over a lifetime can increase a person’s risk of getting cancer. However, single-day exposures to the concentrations found in residential communities are not an immediate threat to an individual’s health.

EPA has determined that portions of South Memphis neighborhoods in the vicinity of SST have an estimated lifetime cancer risk at or above 100 in a million. A lifetime cancer risk of 100 in a million means that, if 1 million people were exposed to this level of EtO in the air 24 hours a day for 70 years, 100 people would be expected to develop cancer from that exposure. The risk gradually increases as you get closer to the facility, reaching an estimated maximum of 2,000 in a million in areas closest to SST.

EPA will soon propose a new rule to limit EtO emissions from commercial sterilizers and will seek public input on the rule. In the meantime, the agency is working with SST and other sterilizers across the country on ways they can voluntarily control emissions to reduce risk.

BACKGROUND

EPA has regulated EtO emissions for 30 years, however in 2016, new scientific information revealed that EtO is more toxic than previously understood. This prompted EPA to conduct nationwide analyses and intensive data collection, which has revealed that certain communities near commercial sterilizers could have elevated cancer risks due to lifetime exposures to EtO. Please visit www.epa.gov/eto for additional information, including a link to view EPA’s August 10th National Public Webinar, location-specific maps, information about individual commercial sterilizers, and health risks for residents and workers.

For more information about EtO in Memphis, please visit: www.epa.gov/eto/memphis

###