EPA to Hold Open Houses and Community Meetings for New Tazewell Residents about Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide

Public Forums to be Held on October 25, 2022

October 20, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (October 20, 2022) - On Tuesday, October 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host several public forums at the Walters State Community College, 1325 Claiborne St., New Tazewell, Tenn. to share information about ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions and risk information impacting the city.

EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities that use EtO, including the DeRoyal Industries facility located at 1135 Highway 33, South New Tazewell, Tenn.

EPA is sharing this information because communities have a right to know about emissions that could affect their health and well-being. EPA will host two open houses and two community meetings. The open houses are in-person events; however, residents may participate in the community meetings in-person or virtually – either by phone or online on the Zoom platform.

Open House: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

* In-person only

Community Meeting: 11:15 am - 12:45 pm

In person: Walters State Community College, located at 1325 Claiborne St. in New Tazewell

By phone: Call in number: (669) 216-1590; Webinar ID: 1615247813

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Brtqq3vHSwe87mAHxclimg

Open House: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

* In-person only

Community Meeting: 7:15 pm - 8:45 pm

In person: Walters State Community College, located at 1325 Claiborne St. in New Tazewell

By phone: Call in number: (833) 435-1820; Webinar ID: 1612906416

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_pSuQZND7SpauaOvhXz0xyw

EtO is a colorless, odorless gas that is often used for sterilization purposes. Inhalation of EtO at elevated levels over a lifetime can increase a person’s risk of getting cancer. However, single-day exposures to the concentrations found in residential communities are not an immediate threat to an individual’s health.

EPA scientists and analysts recently completed a risk assessment to understand the impact of EtO emissions from the DeRoyal Industries facility. As part of this risk assessment, we used the most recent available information about how much EtO the company emits into the air and we modeled estimated cancer risks to people living nearby. The risk assessment identified elevated cancer risk in the New Tazewell community. EPA is committed to working with state and local agencies, facilities, and communities to reduce this risk.

BACKGROUND

EPA has regulated EtO emissions for 30 years, however in 2016, new scientific information revealed that EtO is more toxic than previously understood. This prompted EPA to conduct nationwide analyses and intensive data collection, which has revealed that certain communities near commercial sterilizers could have elevated cancer risks due to lifetime exposures to EtO. Please visit www.epa.gov/eto for additional information, including a link to view EPA’s August 10th National Public Webinar, location-specific maps, information about individual commercial sterilizers, and health risks for residents and workers.

For more information about EtO in New Tazwell, please visit: www.epa.gov/eto/new-tazewell.

###