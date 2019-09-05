News Releases from Region 06
EPA to Hold Press Conference at San Jacinto Cleanup Site Highlighting Superfund Task Force Results
(Channelview, Texas – Sept. 5, 2019) On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be joined by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as the agency makes an important announcement regarding the Superfund Task Force and the steps taken to accelerate remediation, revitalize communities, and effectively engage stakeholders. EPA and TCEQ will hold a press conference at the San Jacinto Superfund Site, 18001 East Freeway, Channelview, Texas 77530.
WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen
EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator Steven Cook
TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker
WHAT: EPA Superfund Task Force Announcement
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
10:30 a.m. CDT
WHERE: San Jacinto Superfund Site
18001 East Fwy
Channelview, TX 77530
Credentialed media: please RSVP to r6press@epa.gov.