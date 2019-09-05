An official website of the United States government.

EPA to Hold Press Conference at San Jacinto Cleanup Site Highlighting Superfund Task Force Results

09/05/2019
Contact Information: 
Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov)
214 665-2200

(Channelview, Texas – Sept. 5, 2019) On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be joined by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as the agency makes an important announcement regarding the Superfund Task Force and the steps taken to accelerate remediation, revitalize communities, and effectively engage stakeholders. EPA and TCEQ will hold a press conference at the San Jacinto Superfund Site, 18001 East Freeway, Channelview, Texas 77530.   

WHO:            EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen

EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator Steven Cook  

                        TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker

WHAT:          EPA Superfund Task Force Announcement

WHEN:          Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

                        10:30 a.m. CDT

WHERE:       San Jacinto Superfund Site

18001 East Fwy

Channelview, TX 77530

Credentialed media: please RSVP to r6press@epa.gov

