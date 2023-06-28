EPA to Hold Public Engagement Session in Superior, Wisconsin, on Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan

The public session will take place on July 12 at 6 p.m.

June 28, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

On Wednesday, July 12, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public engagement session in Superior, Wisconsin to solicit public input for the new 2025-2029 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) Action Plan.

As EPA and its federal partners update the Action Plan for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a key part of the process will be seeking public input. At the session, EPA will provide a quick overview of the GLRI and the purpose of the Action Plan, and then give public participants an opportunity to engage directly with EPA staff to ask questions and to provide input.

“This Action Plan will become the blueprint for our work,” said Debra Shore, EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager. “It is essential for us to take into account the priorities of the people who live, work, and play in the Great Lakes basin, especially people who live in historically underserved and overburdened communities.”

Since 2010, the GLRI has provided funding to target the biggest threats to the Great Lakes ecosystem and to accelerate progress toward achieving long-term goals. GLRI Action Plan III was published in 2019 to guide restoration and protection through 2024. Action Plan IV will cover 2025 through 2029.

The public engagement session will take place in Superior, Wisconsin, on July 12. EPA will hold a formal presentation, followed by an open session to answer questions and hear feedback.

When: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 6-8 p.m. CDT

Location: University of Wisconsin-Superior

Yellowjacket Union at Belknap and Catlin Ave.

More details are posted on the GLRI website.