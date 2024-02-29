EPA to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Soil Sampling Efforts at the Town of Pines Superfund Site in Indiana

February 29, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (February 29, 2024) - On Thursday, March 14, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a community meeting to discuss residential soil sampling for properties within the Town of Pines Superfund site, Town of Pines, Indiana. The meeting will be held in the Michigan City Council Chambers, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The public meeting will provide an update on site activities, including information about ongoing soil sampling efforts and an opportunity for residents to request soil sampling by signing a document granting EPA outdoor property access. Residents do not need to be present at this meeting to request soil sampling. For more information, please visit our website at www.epa.gov/superfund/town-pines-groundwater

Under the direction of EPA, the Northern Indiana Public Service Company, or NIPSCO, has conducted soil sampling on private properties at the site since 2014. To date, about 200 properties have been tested for the presence of coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, or CCRs. Results from this testing showed evidence of coal ash-related metals at levels capable of impacting human health at a few of the properties sampled. Due to these results, EPA is looking to continue its investigation within the community.

For any questions or concerns in advance of the meeting, please contact the site’s community involvement coordinator, Kirstin Safakas, at 312-919-4621 or safakas.kirstin@epa.gov.

For more information about the Town of Pines Superfund, please visit the Town of Pines Site.