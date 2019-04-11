News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners in District of Columbia

PHILADELPHIA (April 11, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 183 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The awardees have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2019 ENERGY STAR Awards come from 37 states.

The ENERGY STAR Awards were presented today Washington, D.C., at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Washington D.C. are:

BOMA International (BOMA), a federation founded in 1907, advances the commercial real estate industry by serving as a source of knowledge on building management and operations. BOMA is receiving Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition, continuing to maintain its leadership in promoting ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® and ENERGY.

Delmarva Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, was first incorporated in 1909 and provides electric service to over 520,000 customers. Delmarva Power & Light is receiving Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition and demonstrates leadership in the energy efficiency industry by offering ENERGY STAR New Homes, Home Performance with ENERGY STAR, and promoting ENERGY STAR certified products and the ENERGY STAR certified buildings program.

Fannie Mae supports investment in energy and water efficiency at multifamily properties with mortgage financing incentives, resulting in better quality, more sustainable, and more affordable housing. Fannie Mae is receiving Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition and has continued to expand on its green financing programs, raising awareness of the benefits of benchmarking and certification in the multifamily housing market and reaching thousands of owners and tenants

Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, has been providing electric service to the Maryland and Washington, DC area for nearly 120 years, serving 842,000 customers and is receiving Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition. Pepco demonstrates leadership in the energy efficiency industry by offering ENERGY STAR New Homes, Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES), and promoting ENERGY STAR certified products and the ENERGY STAR certified buildings program.

EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

