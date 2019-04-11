News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners in Maryland

Contact Information: R3press (R3press@epa.gov)

Contact: R3press@epa.gov

EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners in Maryland

PHILADELPHIA (April 11, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 183 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The awardees have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2019 ENERGY STAR Awards come from 37 states, including Maryland.

The ENERGY STAR Awards were presented today in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Maryland are:

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company BGE (Baltimore, Md.) supported the construction of more than 3,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2108. BGE engaged home builders, home energy raters, and HVAC contractors with ENERGY STAR through online and in-person trainings. BGE also applied a multi-channel approach to promote a wide array of ENERGY STAR certified products to residential and commercial customers.

Bozzuto Management Company (Greenbelt, Md.) manages over 255 multifamily communities along the East Coast, Northeast and Chicago. Bozzuto has pursued 100 percent benchmarking in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® for all managed assets, achieving a more than three percent reduction in site energy usage across its entire portfolio over 2017 with a calculated energy cost savings of over $4 million dollars. Bozzuto also achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 24 managed communities in 2018.

Columbia Association (Columbia, Md.) is a nonprofit public service corporation that manages Columbia, Maryland, a planned community that is home to approximately 100,000 people and several thousand businesses and is receiving Excellence in Promotion recognition. Columbia Association demonstrates innovation among ENERGY STAR partners and the energy efficiency community by promoting ENERGY STAR products and programs with robust marketing and engagement campaigns.

EDGE Energy is a home energy performance company receiving Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Contractor of the Year recognition. EDGE Energy has demonstrated leadership in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program increasing the audit-to-job ratio to 57 percent.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Bethesda, Md.) is a global security and aerospace company involved in the research, design, manufacturing, and integration of advanced technology systems, products, and services, receiving Partner of the Year recognition. In 2018, the company’s gated capital program approved more than $18 million for 40 projects, an investment with the potential to save millions of dollars annually in avoided energy costs.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (Hughesville Md.) is a customer-owned electricity cooperative recognized for Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has leveraged ENERGY STAR across the residential sector to help customer-members save energy.

EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

#