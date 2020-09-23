News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Market Leaders in Maryland

Contact Information: R3press@EPA.gov

PHILADELPHIA (Sept.23, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring 348 organizations with ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Market Leader Awards for their important contributions to energy–efficient construction and environmental protection. EPA has recognized 15 organizations across the state of Maryland as ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Market Leaders, whose efforts have made outstanding contributions in building, manufacturing, rating and certifying ENERGY STAR Homes.

ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments are at least 10% more energy efficient than those built to code and achieve a 20% improvement on average while providing homeowners with better quality, performance and comfort. More than 2 million ENERGY STAR certified new homes and apartments have been built to date, and one of every 12 single-family homes built in 2019 was ENERGY STAR certified. In 2018, the ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Programs helped homeowners save 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoiding $400 million in energy costs, and achieving 4 million metrics tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

“Voluntary programs like ENERGY STAR have been successful in helping reduce energy usage,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “These organizations have demonstrated a clear commitment to helping homeowners save money and reduce their environmental footprint, and I applaud them for their efforts.”

The Maryland-based Residential New Construction Market Leaders – residential home builders, home energy raters, utility companies and nonprofit organizations – receiving recognition are:

Beazer Homes – Maryland NVR-NV Homes NVR- Ryan Homes

Quality Built Homes, Inc.

Empire Homes of Maryland, Inc.

Enterprise Homes, Inc.

Nations Capital Energy Solutions

Pando Alliance, LLC

Greengurus, LLC

Jay Hall & Associates, Inc.

Parent Home Inspections

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BG&E)

Delmarva Power

Potomac Edison (First Energy)

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO)

The ENERGY STAR website contains the complete national list of ENERGY STAR New Construction Market Leader Awards.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state and local organizations - including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® - rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $35 billion in energy costs.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.