EPA Honors 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award Winner in Kansas

Wichita business selected

March 26, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 26, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is honoring one Kansas ENERGY STAR® partner for its outstanding leadership in support of the clean energy transition. ENERGY STAR award winners represent the program’s top partners and will be recognized at an event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 25.

Koch Industries in Wichita has been selected for a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year program award.

“Public-private partnerships such as ENERGY STAR are essential to enabling us to meet the historic opportunity that the President’s Inflation Reduction Act provides,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions that create jobs, protect the climate, and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.”

“We congratulate our 2024 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their leadership in reducing emissions by operating in more energy-efficient ways,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “These awardees demonstrate practices and implement climate solutions that benefit our communities here in the Heartland.”

Today’s awards recognize leaders among the thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® – that partner with EPA through the ENERGY STAR program. For every dollar EPA spends to administer ENERGY STAR, these partners collectively add $230 of their own investment. The result is millions of ENERGY STAR-certified products, homes, apartments, buildings, and industrial plants across the nation; utility rebate programs reaching 95% of American households; 4 billion tons of greenhouse gas reductions; and $500 billion in cost savings.

Here's how the 2024 ENERGY STAR award winner from Kansas is leading the way for energy efficiency:

Koch Industries in Wichita is a private company engaged in the diverse industries of petroleum refining, chemicals, forest and consumer products, fertilizers, polymers and fibers, process and pollution control equipment and technologies, electronic components, commodity trading, minerals, energy, glass, and investments. The company supported ENERGY STAR partners and industries by sharing best energy management practices and promoting plant benchmarking using ENERGY STAR tools within its industrial sectors. Koch Industries has been an ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award winner for two years.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR awards and all 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners' achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid over $500 billion in energy costs and achieve over 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found online.

