News Releases from Region 10

EPA honors Northwest companies for top environmental performance – moving more goods more miles with less energy and emissions

Contact Information: Suzanne Skadowski (skadowski.suzanne@epa.gov) 206-553-2160

SEATTLE – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing 75 truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shippers as industry leaders in supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards. This year’s awardees represent the top performing SmartWay Partners that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy.

The 2020 SmartWay Excellence awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector continue to lead through challenging times, exhibiting superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their emissions footprints, and contributing to healthier air in the communities they serve.

“With this year’s SmartWay awards, EPA is recognizing 75 of our 3,700 plus SmartWay partners for outstanding environmental leadership in goods movement,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne Austin. “These companies are true leaders, investing in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”

This year’s SmartWay Freight Partner Excellence Award recipients in the Pacific Northwest are:

Arlo G Lott Trucking Inc. – Jerome, Idaho

Cheema Freightlines LLC – Sumner, Washington

Doug Andrus Distributing LLC – Bonneville County, Idaho

LTI Inc. – Lynden, Washington

Nordstrom Inc. – Seattle, Washington

Starbucks Corporation – Seattle, Washington

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Learn more about SmartWay and the SmartWay Excellence Awards: https://www.epa.gov/smartway