EPA Honors Outstanding Business Accomplishments of Environmental Compliance Office, Inc. in Detroit

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (May 10, 2019) - In honor of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently recognized individuals, businesses, state and local entities, as well as EPA employees, for their outstanding contributions to the agency’s small business programs. The ceremony program celebrated American entrepreneurship and highlighted EPA’s commitment to small businesses and their part in driving the country’s job creation, community sustainability and global competitiveness.

Environmental Compliance Office, Inc., of Detroit, Mich., won the award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman Owned Small Business Contractor. ECO, which is owned by Vimala Anishetty, has played an important part in supporting the continued success of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler opened the award ceremony and noted that EPA continues to maintain an extraordinary record of maximizing small business contracting opportunities and providing much needed small business regulatory and environmental compliance assistance.



“I want to congratulate each of this year’s Small Business Award winners,” said EPA Administrator Wheeler. “I’m proud to say that EPA goes above and beyond to uphold its partnership with U.S. small businesses and the families and communities they support.”Going forward, EPA will continue to maintain its record of excellence in supporting the nation’s small businesses.



EPA remains resolute in maximizing small business contracting opportunities and furthering small business regulatory and environmental assistance interests as an integral part of the agency’s human health and environmental protection.



For more information, read President Trump’s National Small Business Week, 2019 Proclamation or go to the EPA Small Business Week Blog authored by Denise Benjamin Sirmons, Director of EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.