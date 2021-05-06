News Releases from Headquarters

EPA Honors Small Business Champions at its 31st Annual Administrator’s Small Business Programs Awards Ceremony

Contact Information: EPA press office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held its 31st Annual Administrator’s Small Business Program Awards Ceremony to recognize agency programs and employees, as well as businesses and state officials for their outstanding contributions to the agency’s small business programs during Fiscal Year 2020. Each year, the celebration coincides with National Small Business Week to highlight the contributions of small businesses to America’s communities and the national economy.

“Small businesses are the proven incubators of innovative ideas and products that improve lives and protect the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in his remarks at the ceremony. “They will be an important partner in EPA’s efforts to tackle climate change, advance environmental justice, and restore the role of science in protecting public health and our environment.”

The Administrator’s Small Business Program Awards honor the accomplishments of the many EPA small business champions and partners, and reaffirms the agency’s unwavering commitment to maximizing small business procurement opportunities that enhance regulatory and environmental compliance assistance as an essential part of the EPA’s human health and environmental protection.

The Honorable Ben Cardin, U.S. Senator for Maryland and Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, said in his opening remarks, “The [COVID-19] pandemic has showed us that the federal government has the duty to use its purchasing power to support small businesses especially those in underserved communities.”

One of the recipients of the Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor was Nobis Engineering, Inc., for its Superfund remediation efforts. The company constructed 10 acres of wetland mitigation and restored 20 acres of natural habitat at the Elizabeth Mine Site, one of the largest and most intact historic mining sites in New England.

In his keynote, Vice President of Operations for Nobis Engineering Chris Adams said, “This project has meant so much to us especially our small business subcontractors – unique and complex projects like these don’t come around often and we have EPA to thank for this opportunity.”

EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe agreed saying, “EPA has a long and distinguished record of excellence in supporting the nation’s small businesses as we work to fulfill our mission of protecting human health and the environment. Our collective support to small business is important, and it matters now, more than ever. The [COVID-19] pandemic has disproportionately impacted small businesses, particularly those in underserved communities.”

For decades, EPA has been committed to supporting small businesses and furthering their sustainability while protecting human health and the environment.

For more information on EPA’s small business programs, visit: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-office-small-and-disadvantaged-business-utilization-osdbu.

A complete list of the award recipients is as follows:

Award for Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement

Donald Denno

Region 7

Award for Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement

Region 6 Virtual Industry Day Team

Recognition for Team Effort Includes:

Region 6 Mission Support: James McDonald, Cora Stanley, DaWone Hunter, David Smythe, Latrice Williams, Latrice Haggerty, Chanel Colbert, Phousavanh (Jack) Chansaviang, Linda Lyons, Debora Bradford, Dwayne Patrick

Region 6 Program Office: Tongee Flemming, Nelly Smith, Javier Ballí, Maria (Dora) Vasquez, Lisa Wool

Office of Information Technology Operation: Mary Reid

Office of Acquisition Management Solutions: Tommie Madison, Dawn Roman

Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization: David Allen

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by an EPA Employee or Group in Support of Small Businesses Impacted by EPA Regulations

Lanelle Wiggins

William Nickerson

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Trade Association or State Small Business Environmental Assistance Provider in Providing Technical Environmental Assistance to the Small Business Community

Christine Grossman

Michigan Department of Environmental Great Lakes and Energy

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor

Nobis Engineering, Inc

ASAT, Inc

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Disadvantaged Business Contractor

IntegriWard, LLC

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman Owned Small Business Contractor

Eagle Instruments, Inc.

Tantara Corporation

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Contractor

StratComm (Strategic Communications)

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a HUBZone Small Business Contractor

MPF Federal, LLC

EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Director's Awards

Office of Mission Support

Office of Research and Development

Region 7

Crystal Duck Award for Outstanding Overall Small Business Program Support

Nigel Simon, Office of Land and Emergency Management

Rayna Brown, Office of Acquisition Solutions

Rede Shifferaw, Region 9