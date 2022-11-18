EPA to Host December 1 Virtual Community Meeting for Allentown Residents

November 18, 2022

Contact Information EPA Region 3 Press Office ( R3Press@epa.gov

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 18, 2022) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a virtual community meeting for residents of Allentown, Pennsylvania, to share information about health risks from the chemical, ethylene oxide or EtO. The community meeting will take place virtually on December 1 at 6 p.m. During the meeting, EPA staff will discuss revised risk information related to the B. Braun commercial sterilizer facility, located at 901 Marcon Blvd. in Allentown.

Later this year, EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers. EPA is sharing EtO emissions data and information with the public to solicit feedback. The agency aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help states, Tribes, communities and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as the agency continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

EPA will be joined by federal and state environmental and health officials to address questions, comments, and concerns from the public, including Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection staff who will discuss work they are doing in partnership with B. Braun to reduce emissions and risk.

A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be available. To register for this virtual meeting, visit:

https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_NhtV-LuOQ2qgsXH-Rp1HgQ

For more information about the EPA’s efforts to address ethylene oxide.

To contact us, go to: eto@epa.gov