EPA to Host Ethylene Oxide Virtual Meeting in Henrico, June 20 at 6 p.m.

June 6, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (June 6, 2023) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting for residents of Henrico County, Virginia to share information about health risks from the chemical, ethylene oxide or EtO. The community meeting will take place virtually on June 20 at 6 p.m. During the meeting, EPA staff will discuss revised risk information related to the Sterilization Services of Virginia commercial sterilizer facility, located at 5674 Eastport Boulevard in Henrico.

EPA has proposed an Air Toxics Rule for EtO Sterilizers and a Proposed Interim Decision for Protective Standards under the Pesticide Control Law for EtO which is out for public comment. The agency is sharing EtO emissions data and information with the public to solicit feedback during the formal comment period. EPA aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help states, tribes, communities, and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as the agency continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

EPA will be joined by federal and state environmental and health officials to address questions, comments, and concerns from the public, including Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality staff who will discuss work they are doing in partnership with Sterilization Services of Virginia to reduce emissions and risk.

In August, EPA will host an in-person meeting to address the community’s concerns with Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and EtO. A press release announcing the date of this meeting will be released soon.

To register for this virtual meeting, visit:

https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_al8IYlSCTGaVf9S-EHwZ7A

To comment on EPA’s EtO actions, visit:

https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/comment-epas-proposed-eto-actions

For more information about the EPA’s efforts to address ethylene oxide.

To contact us, go to: eto@epa.gov