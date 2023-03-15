EPA to Host March Community Meeting for Salisbury Residents

March 15, 2023

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (March 15, 2023) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting for residents of Salisbury, Maryland to share information about health risks from the chemical, ethylene oxide or EtO. The community meeting will take place in the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland in Salisbury on March 23 at 6 p.m. During the meeting, EPA staff will discuss revised risk information related to the Trinity Sterile, Inc. commercial sterilizer facility, located at 201 Kiley Drive in Salisbury.

In the coming weeks, EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers. EPA is sharing EtO emissions data and information with the public to solicit feedback. The agency aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help states, Tribes, communities, and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as the agency continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

EPA will be joined by federal and state environmental and health officials to address questions, comments, and concerns from the public, including Maryland’s Department of the Environment staff who will discuss work they are doing in partnership with Trinity Sterile to reduce emissions and risk.

Location: Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland

31901 Tri-County Way, Suite 201

Salisbury, Maryland 21804

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register for this virtual meeting, visit:

https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/salisbury-maryland-trinity-sterile-inc

For more information about the EPA’s efforts to address ethylene oxide.

To contact us, go to: eto@epa.gov